Jungkook accelerates ARMY’s heartbeat with 10,000 Hours

Jungkook of South Korean band BTS has left his millions of fans speechless with his impressive cover. You will love to hear it!

While BTS’s ARMY is eagerly awaiting the group’s new single coming out in a few days, in the meantime they can enjoy a small gift thanks to Jungkook.

The 22-year-old uploaded the cover of Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber’s romantic ballad “10,000 Hours” to Soundcloud on Tuesday (July 28) a few days ago, and shared the link on Twitter with the title, “10000 Hours. Repeat “.

The faint-hearted, swooping performance of the fandom features Junkook’s characteristically sweet voice, making the song naturally fit the South Korean star.

BTS prepares for its new release

The cover follows BTS’s announcement on the Korean streaming app V LIVE that “they have prepared a new single for ARMY, scheduled for August 21. We are preparing an album for the second half of this year, but we decided to release a first simple because we wanted to get to our fans as soon as possible. ”

They also revealed that the single will be in English. “The song is upbeat and is sung in English, just like ‘MIC Drop’ and ‘Waste It on Me,'” they revealed. “We thought the song sounded perfect as it is in English. We recorded the guide version and felt that the result was something totally new and fresh.”

A few days ago the group of which our beloved Jungkook is part, revealed that the name of their new single will be “Dynamite”. Also, BTS is preparing their next participation in the delivery of the MTV Music Awards, where they will possibly sing the new song live.

However, while we wait for the new single from the famous k-pop group you can still listen to the rest of the idols’ discography to prepare for what is coming. Do you think there is any solo JK song on the new album?



