Korean drama figures Lee Joon and Jung So Min met while working together. So Min and Lee Joon’s agencies confirmed the news of their split after meeting with the drama stars.

Actress Jung So Min who long ago starred in the drama Payfull Kiss bringing Oh Ha Ni to life, has had a relationship with actor and singer Lee Joon since 2017, however, it was recently revealed that they have separated after 3 years together.

After the rumors began to surface, the agencies where So Min and Lee Joon are currently working spoke out on behalf of their artists and confirmed that their relationship has come to an end , sparking fans’ curiosity about what the cause of their separation .

Oh no Lee joon and Jung so min broke up 😔😔 My joonghee-miyoung couple 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IEE4ld0pH0 — gray (@mochipear) June 26, 2020

According to reports made, So Min and Lee Joon have had to be apart for a long time due to all the activities on their agendas, resulting in the end of their relationship .

Previously, Lee Joon was part of the idol group MBLAQ and, in addition, he has shown his acting talent in different productions for Korean television.

Lee Joon and Jung So Min have broken up after 3 years of being in a relationship ~ pic.twitter.com/LHa8fuprX5 — Kdrama Junkie (@KdramaJunkie_) June 26, 2020

The couple met after being part of the drama My Father Is Strange , a production that tells the story of an idol who must familiarize himself with the role of son in order to play him in a drama but, not knowing his father, must become resourceful to get involved in such a story.

If you’re looking for a new K-drama to watch, check out It’s okay to not be okay , the new Netflix drama you’ll fall in love with



