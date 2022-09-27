Jung Ji-so is an actress hiding a secret in Kang Ha—neul and Ha Ji-won’s new drama “Curtain Call”

The upcoming KBS 2TV drama “Curtain Call” shared a brief overview of the character Jeong Ji So!

Curtain Call is a new drama about an elderly woman from North Korea who does not have long to live, and a theater actor who acts as her grandson to fulfill her last wish. Kang Ha Neul will play Yoo Jae-hoon, an unknown theater actor who attempts to change his life, and Ha Ji-Won will play the heiress Park Se-yeon, who runs a hotel owned by her family.

Jung Ji-soo will appear in the drama as Seo Yoon-hee, an unknown actress who is part of Yoo Jae-hoon’s theater troupe. Although outwardly she may seem ordinary, Seo Yoon Hee is actually hiding a big secret.

Although an independent young actress from the elite has lived a life that anyone would envy, she decides to forge her own path as a member of a local theater troupe, and in the process she develops feelings for Yoon Jae Hong.

The production company Victory Contents commented, “Actress Jung Ji Seo was perfect for the role of Seo Yoon Hee, sweet, but at the same time mysterious, sweet and funny, with many different charms. She also has an exceptional chemistry with Kang Ha Neil, so the atmosphere on set was always warm and lively.”

They added, “Jung Ji Seo’s unique charm will be well conveyed on screen, so please keep an eye on him.”

The premiere of “Call to the Trash” will take place in October, and it will occupy the time interval that is currently occupied by the “Legal Cafe”.