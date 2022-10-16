Jung Hae In, Kang Seung Yoon, Kim Hye Yoon And Others On The Second Day Of The BLACKPINK Concert

The second day of the BLACKPINK concert in Seoul was another stellar event!

On October 16, BLACKPINK held the second night of their “BORN PINK” concert in Seoul at the KSPO Dome.

After many famous friends of BLACKPINK showed their support on the first day of the band’s concert in Seoul, more and more stars took to social media to show their love for BLACKPINK on the second day.

Jung Hae-in, who played with Jisu in the drama “Snowdrop”, excited fans by sharing a charming photo he took with Jisu at a concert. Noting Jisa, he wrote in the caption: “Let’s go, #BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR!”

Kang Seung-yoon from WINNER, who attended the concert dressed in black and pink, posted some adorable photos on Instagram with all four BLACKPINK members. He added in the caption: “Great show.”

Jung Hae-in wasn’t the only Jisoo’s “Snowdrop” partner who appeared at the concert: Kim Hye-yoon, Jung Shin-hye, Jung Yi-so and Choi Hee-jin also attended the show together.

After the concert, all four actresses took to Instagram to post photos from the concert, as well as a poster that they lovingly made with their own hands to show their support for Jis.

In a pun using Jisu’s name, Jung Shin Hye quoted their poster when she wrote on Instagram, “Since we’ve seen Jisu, our happiness level is bright pink. It was the first concert in my life and the best concert in my life.”