Jung Ga Ram will not be on the second episode of Netflix

Actor Jung Ga Ram, who plays Lee Hye Young in Love Alarm, will not be able to be present at the debut of the second season of the hit K-Drama which is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2021.

According to information provided by the interpreter’s agency, 27-year-old Jung Ga Ram enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory military service in South Korea. Management SOOP, who represents the talented actor, broke the bad news.

“The time and place will be kept private as Jung Ga Ram has chosen to enlist quietly.”

This decision is in accordance with the health protocols implemented to avoid crowds and prevent infections due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The young star had come from participating in several dramatic productions when she was presented with the opportunity to demonstrate her talent in a Netflix original project called Love Alarm (2019), accompanied by other youth actors such as Kim So Hyun, among others.

The K-Drama became such a success that it secured a second season, initially scheduled to air on August 22, 2020, the premiere date was delayed until 2021, although filming was fully completed.

With this new change, Jung Ga Ram will unfortunately not be able to enjoy the debut of Love Alarm Season 2, nor participate with the rest of the cast in the promotional events that are used to do before the launch of a dramatic production. The last appearance on the small screen was a cameo in the award-winning drama When the Camellia Blooms (2019).



