Mark the return of Jong Un Ji from Apink in your calendars!

On October 16, Jung Eun Ji officially announced her plans to release her new remake album “log”.

The singer, who currently plays the main role in the tvN series “Blind”, will return with the “log” on November 2 at 18:00. KST.

Check out Jung Eun Ji’s first teaser for the magazine below!

Are you happy to see what Jung Eun Ji has prepared for the “log”?