Jun Ji Hyun and Jun Ji Hoon return to film set after a month

Dramatic productions in South Korea make great efforts in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic to meet the premieres scheduled for the first half of 2021, among them Mount Jiri stands out.

Recently the producers of Mount Jiri, also known as Jiri Mountain, reported that after a month of absence, the talent and technical staff are returning to the sets and natural settings to continue filming.

“We completed Covid-19 testing on January 21 and confirmed that all of our staff members tested negative,” explained a Mount Jiri spokesperson.

Filming had been suspended at the end of December as a precautionary measure, after a member of staff visited the Mount Jiri recording set and subsequently reported that he had contact with a positive case of Covid-19

Written by Kim Eun Hee and directed by Lee Eung Bok, it features an all-star cast consisting of Jun Ji Hyun as Seo Yi Gang, Joo Ji Hoon as Kang Hyun Jo, Sung Dong Il as Jo Dae Jin, and Oh Jung Se as Jung Goo Young.