Jumping into the park caused controversy in Disney World, and commentators did not hold back in a viral post

Walt Disney World fans are united in their hatred of the restrictions of the resort park.

When theme parks first opened after the pandemic, they had to do it several times less than their maximum capacity. This meant that most of them had implemented systems to ensure that the parks would not be too crowded. One thing that Disneyland and Walt Disney World have done is limiting the ability of guests to jump around the park, move between different parks on the same day. And although almost all parks have abandoned these limited systems, Disney has kept them, and fans are unhappy.

Currently, if you buy a ticket to Walt Disney Park, you still have to make a reservation at the park you plan to visit first. You have to go there first, no matter what time you arrive at the parks, and you can’t change the park until 14:00. Orlando Theme Park reporter Ashley Carter recently tweeted a request to repeal this park jumping rule, and based on the response, you can see how strongly others think the same.

Disney, please get rid of 2 p.m. the rule of jumping into the park. October 7, 2022

The rule works a little differently in Disneyland than in Walt Disney World. Guests on the west coast can park an hour earlier than in Orlando, at 13:00, and there is no need to go to the reserved park first if you do not arrive before 13:00. Of course, the two Disneyland Resort parks are only a few meters away from each other, while at Walt Disney World you need to use some kind of public transport method to get from one park to the other.

Most of the frustration in the comments and responses is actually focused on the booking system, because it’s actually a mechanism that requires limiting jumps to the park. If you do not restrict jumping in the park, the booking system becomes practically useless, since any guest can enter his reservation park, and then turn around and go anywhere. That was certainly my goal when I responded to this tweet myself before it went completely viral.

I don’t hate the reservation system per se, but the reservation system is the reason that there is this disgusting rule of hopping in the park, and it’s the worst thing in the world. https://t.co/uViMDfWwqb7 October 2022

Most theme park resorts don’t have multiple parks, so they just don’t need to address this issue. However, Universal Orlando Resort has two parks, but does not restrict trips between them. As noted by Alicia Stella from Orlando Parkstop, it would be madness if the Hogwarts Express did not run during the day. Meanwhile, there is a monorail between Magic Kingdom and Epcot, which is essentially useless for theme park guests in the morning.

Imagine if Universal had this and you couldn’t ride the Hogwarts Express until 2:00 p.m., paying about $50 for a ticket to the park. https://t.co/Z5XPmvDak17 October 2022

Restricting walks in the park simply deprives guests of complete freedom to spend time in parks the way they want, and it’s easy to see why this upsets people. This helps the Walt Disney World know what people expect in which parks, and forces guests to disperse to other parks to some extent, which is good for managing cast members, but while these systems have value for the Disney World, it’s hard to imagine what the value of restrictions is for guests.

This is one of those systems that has absolutely zero consumer benefit. He literally serves only the company and no one else. October 7, 2022

I officially declare that I don’t park in Walt Disney World very often. I believe that the time it takes to get from one park to another is basically a waste of time that I could spend having fun in the park I’m in. . Even if you’re a local who just wants to go to dinner at Epcot, if you can’t reserve this park but can reserve another park, it can take a long time to go to two parks, only to end up at the place where you wanted to go anyway.

The fact that you can’t park until 2:00 p.m. and yet you have to scan your first park before you can jump is pretty nasty on October 7, 2022.

While there are several responses to the initial tweet from people who don’t seem to be bothered by the booking system and the restrictions on visiting parks, there is no one trying to argue that the rules are necessary or good. Nobody likes these rules.

And all the Disney fans said AMEN. https://t.co/kCBh2jUVRRO7 October 2022

Unfortunately, we are told time and time again that the booking system at Disneyworld and Disneyland will not disappear, and as long as this is the case, a limited number of jumps to the park will almost certainly hang.