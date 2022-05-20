Jumped With Announcement: Coinbase Is Reviewing This Metaverse Coin!

Sandbox (SAND), one of the biggest projects in the metaverse coin market, has risen over 15% as the listing plans of the Coinbase exchange leaked.

Coinbase news carries Sandbox (SAND) price

Coinbase, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, announced the listing on Twitter today. Considering that Coinbase is the largest exchange in the United States, the SAND price quickly gained double digits. The 15-minute chart below shows the SAND price rising by more than 15% after the announcement.

Coinbase diversifies its roadmap with metaverse projects

As the news broke, the SAND price hit an intraday high of $1.38 within hours. Thus, one of the biggest metaverse projects in the market is leading the recovery. At the time of writing, the SAND price is trading at an average of $1.35. 24-hour trading volume increased more than 62% to $588 million. Thus, it compensated some of the recent losses in a short time.

Coinbase previously announced that it will list 45 different Ethereum-based ERC-20 tokens and 6 SPL tokens based on the Solana network. During the recent crash caused by Terra LUNA and UST, the metaverse coin market, like DeFi and other markets, took a big hit. Meanwhile, Sandbox has lost more than 50% in value over the past 30 days. Sand’s final climb helps make up for some of his loss.

Other Sandbox news

With a market cap of approximately $1.6 billion, Sandbox is the third largest metaverse coin according to CoinMarketCap. As we covered in Somanews news, the Sandbox ecosystem plans to move to Polygon Matic (OxPolygon) to be cheaper, greener and more energy efficient. It also announced that it has acquired Cualit, a technology company. As a result, the project continues to take steps towards Web3 integration and metaverse expansion.

Meanwhile, the market cap of gaming-related cryptocurrencies rose more than 9% the previous day. Its total market cap is currently $13.6 billion. The biggest gaming tokens such as Decentraland (MANA), ApeCoin (APE) and Axie Infinity (AXS) were in the top 10 most bought by whales in the last 24 hours.