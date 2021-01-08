Jump in time to get to know Verónica’s future

The CW, will begin to broadcast from January 21 the new episodes of Riverdale season 5, which are expected by fans in a state of anxiety.

Riverdale, will present with its fifth installment many changes. The most important of these, will come with the jump in time that will make a great turn to the life of the gang, Archie Hughead, Betty, Veronica and company.

And is that as fans already know, with the jump in time from the fourth episode of season 5 of Riverdale, the characters will no longer be in high school. A new life awaits the gang, and Veronica will be no exception.

Fans are also Claros, who in the fifth season of all viewers’ favorite The CW youth series Riverdale, Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) will have a husband.

At the beginning of the new installment, she will continue to be a teenager spending her last days at Riverdale High, but, from episode 4 with the time jump of seven years into the future, she will be an adult, will live in New York and will be married to Chad ( Chris Mason). So fans will never see Veronica and Archie together again.