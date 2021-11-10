Jump Force Will Be Withdrawn From The Digital Market In February

Jump Force: This fighting game, which brings together characters from sagas such as Dragon Ball, One Piece or Bleach, will also close its servers. Just a year ago, Bandai Namco published Jump Force for Nintendo Switch, a title that was already available on other platforms since 2019. Through a statement, the Japanese company has announced that the digital version will stop being sold on February 7 of 2022, at least in the United States. MeriStation has contacted Bandai Namco to confirm whether the end of operations will also occur in European territory.

“Everyone at Bandai Namco Entertainment wants to offer their sincere thanks to all Jump Force players and fans for their years of support. Today we announce the end of its availability through digital sales in America ”, they explain in the statement. In this way, both the base game and the DLC and the currency of the game will leave the digital market on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Servers also shut down

In addition, they confirm that some online servers will be closed as of August 24, 2022. However, all the functionalities for a player will be able to be enjoyed locally on both console and PC, as well as the PVP battle mode, with the exception of the ranking mode.

As of this date, it will not be possible to login or access the multiplayer lobby. Clan functionalities, news, the ability to accept rewards or the ingame store will also cease services. The Premium Shop, meanwhile, will only be accessible until August 1.

The specific contents that will disappear will be the following:

Jump Force for PS4, Xbox One and PC

Jump Force Deluxe Edition for Nintendo Switch

Jump Force Character Pack 1-14

Jump Force Character Pass 1-2

JF Medal

Jump Force is also available in physical format, but the statement does not say whether it will also be discontinued.