Jump Force: Hiei and Meruem get release date new trailer

Bandai Namco released a new trailer for Jump Force, now with the definitive reveal of Hiei and Meruem, the game’s new DLC characters. The arrival of the fighters also gained an official release date for October 28 and will arrive in early access for players who purchased the last Character Pass on the 23rd. Check out the following trailer:

According to the publisher, the characters Hiei and Meruem, respectively from the anime Yu Yu Hakusho and Hunter x Hunter, will be released on October 23 via early access for those who bought the second pass of the game. If players decide to purchase the fighters individually as separate DLCs, they will go on sale from October 27th. Fighters will also arrive on the Nintendo Switch Deluxe Edition, but only in 2021 and with no confirmed release date.

In the first half of this year, the second Character Pass from Jump Force had added Shoto Todoroki, from My Hero Academia. Now, Hiei and Meruem join the hero, pending the arrival of the next fighters scheduled for the expansion, which will be one from Bleach and the other from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

Jump Force is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.



