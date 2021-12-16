Jump Festa 2022: Date, Time, Series, Confirmed Panels And How To Watch Online

Jump Festa 2022: Dragon Ball Super, One Piece, Boruto, Jujutsu Kaisen, Kimetsu no Yaiba and many more series will announce news. We review schedules and more details. Jump Festa 2022 is about to begin. The most important annual manga and anime exhibition of the Shueisha publishing house, responsible for legendary publications such as Shonen Jump, returns for another year to delight fans with news related to the manganime universe and video games. Once all the panels and schedules are known, which we will detail below, we can confirm that there will be news about Dragon Ball Super, Boruto, One Piece, Bleach, Chainsaw Man, Haikyu !!, Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba) and many more.

Jump Festa 2022: date, duration and how to watch it online

Jump Festa 2022 takes place this weekend, specifically on December 18 and 19 in Tokyo, Japan. A fundamental enclave of celebration by the Shueisha publishing house, since not only the star authors of the flagship publications of the Weekly Shonen Jump and other weekly or monthly magazines of the publishing house gather, but it has also traditionally been the space to confirm the anime adaptation of some manga with emerging success.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Movie Key Visual. New information about the movie will be revealed on December 18th. pic.twitter.com/URBmRK2rFc — Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) December 14, 2021

This time we will have several panels, each one with a specific name, which will give way not after another to all the series that you will see below. Before moving on to the full agenda of panels, let’s review the fundamental aspects that we must not lose sight of in this edition of Jump Festa.

To watch Jump Festa 2022 live online, all you have to do is download the app enabled by Shueisha for iOS and Android. We leave the links below. It can only be followed in Japanese.