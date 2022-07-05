July Xbox Game Pass games include the Yakuza Series and the PowerWash Simulator

The buffet of new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in July includes three returning Yakuza games and the strangely satisfying PowerWash Simulator. The Microsoft subscription service gives players access to a huge library of various games, from AAA juggernauts to experimental indie games. Assassin’s Creed Origins and For Honor were added to the Xbox Game Pass in June, and a whole new line of new games will be released this month.

Sega’s beloved Yakuza series allows players to become Japanese gangsters by combining genres such as open-world action, turn-based role-playing and beat ’em up action. Most of the entries in the franchise put players in the place of Kazuma Kiryu, a reborn gangster who seeks to leave his criminal life behind in order to benefit society. Yakuza 0 2015 serves as a prequel to the first game and takes players to 1988, where one of the first criminal antics of Kiryu takes place. The follow-up game Yakuza Kiwami 2016 is a modernized remake of the first part of the series. Both games and Yakuza Kiwami 2 will be released on Xbox Game Pass in 2020, and then leave the service in December 2021.

The Xbox Wire post reveals all the games that will appear in the Xbox Game Pass in July 2022, with the list including both new and returning games. The subscription service will return Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 after three games were removed at the end of last year. The Yakuza trilogy is available today as part of the Game Pass along with the puzzle Last Call BBS. On July 14, as an addition to the first day, a PowerWash simulator will be available, in which players put on waterproof washing machine boots. At the end of July, many other games, such as DJMax Respect V, Road 96 and My Friend Peppa Pig, will also appear in the Xbox Game Pass.

While the Yakuza franchise is dedicated to exploring Japan’s dirty underworld, PowerWash Simulator is dedicated to cleaning dirty houses. The game prides itself on being a great pleasure, providing players with the tools to make dirty surfaces such as houses and cars perfectly spotless and clean. The title also features a collaborative online mode that allows two players to get rid of their worries together and do each job twice as fast. While PowerWash Simulator may not be as dramatic as the Yakuza series, it makes up for it with enjoyable and carefree entertainment.

The Xbox Game Pass library continues to grow: new games will arrive, and favorite games will return to the service during July. The return of Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 will allow Game Pass users to experience an epic trilogy about Kazuma Kiria’s adventures in the underworld. PowerWash Simulator, meanwhile, will turn the process of washing dishes into a cooperative game that Xbox Game Pass players can enjoy.