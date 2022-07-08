July 9 Wordle 385 Response

How to Play Wordle Hints for Wordle 385 from July 9, 2022 The answer for Wordle 385 dated July 9, 2022

Wordle is back today with another puzzle for fans to ponder. Although today’s word is not the most difficult Wordle, players may still need a few hints to get the answer without losing the Wordle win streak.

How to Play Wordle

A small note: Despite the fact that there are many imitators, such as a Wordle clone about guessing video games, the original version is on the New York Times Games website. The original Wordle was purchased from the NYT developer back in February. So everything in this article will be about this version; other versions will have different answers and may even have slightly different rules.

To start playing, go to the site on any device with a browser. Then select the initial word. It should be a five-letter word, a real English word consisting of ordinary Wordle letters such as R and L. Enter it on the website and press Enter. The letters will change color to give the players some hints. Green — correct, gray — incorrect, yellow — correct, but in the wrong place. In total, players have six attempts to find the answer, the color of the letters of which is a hint. The riddles change at 00:00 local time.

Tips for Wordle 385 on July 9, 2022

Now that everyone knows how to play this viral word puzzle game, here are some tips that will help you get closer to the answer, and all this will not spoil the whole game.

This word is a noun. There are no duplicate letters in it. It contains one t . This five-letter word begins with the letter C. It has two vowel letters. Ends with the letter D.

The answer for Wordle 385 dated July 9, 2022

Today’s Wordle answer of the day is right below this image. There are spoilers ahead, so be careful.

The answer to the Wordle 385 puzzle is the word STEAD.

Can’t get enough Wordle? Don’t worry; since there is only one puzzle per day in the game, a lot of copycats and clones have appeared all over the internet.

More popular versions include Wordle, in which players confront four words at a time called Quordle, a dirty version called Lewdle, and even some themed ones like Fortnite-themed or Harry Potter-themed Wordles.

Wordle is available for any browser.