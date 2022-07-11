July 11 Wordle 387 Response

Today Wordle has a brand new puzzle that may seem like a daunting task to some. This word presents a unique and interesting challenge because of the way it is formed. Check below for some help on the riddle of the day.

How to Play Wordle

To play Wordle, players just need a device with a browser and an internet connection. This game can be played directly on the New York Times Games Wordle website, and no login is required to play. Currently it is also free for all players. Here are the rules of the game:

Go to the New York Times Games Wordle website. Select the initial word. It should consist of five letters, be a real English word, and not one of the many offensive words removed by the newspaper when buying Wordle. The initial words must also be written in American and contain several letters common to Wordle puzzles. Enter the selected initial word on the Wordle website and press enter. The letters will then change color, giving players more clues to the answer. The green letters are correct, the gray ones are incorrect, and the yellow ones are correct, but in the wrong place in the word. With these hints, players enter another word, and these letters also change color. This continues until the players run out of all six attempts. Only one puzzle is offered per day, and this puzzle resets at midnight local time. After completing the game, the Wordle menu will appear. It contains statistics and a “Share without spoilers” button that copies only the colors of the squares from the player’s filled board. Statistics include things like winning streaks, total number of wins, and the total number of puzzles that have been played on this device and in the browser.

Tips for Wordle 387 on July 11, 2022

Even big Wordle fans will find today’s word an interesting challenge. In fact, it may be one of the most difficult words of recent times.

This five-letter word ends with the letter M. It also begins with M . This word is a noun. This is also a palindrome. There are two pairs of repeating letters in this word. It’s a feminine word.

Answer for Wordle 387 dated July 11, 2022

Looking for a complete answer to the riddle of Wordle Day? Check the spoiler under the image.

The answer to the Wordle riddle of day 387 is MADAME.

Wordle is available for any browser.