Julio César Chávez Jr. started asking for money

Julio César Chávez Jr. has been showing his outgoing personality on social media for several months. The boxer now got on public transport in the city of Culiacán to ask for money.

The Son of the Legend was not alone, he was accompanied by Chango 0 Te, the mascot of the Tomateros de Culiacán, and they both offered a wrestling show and put on a cap so that they could give them money.

The video was posted by Chávez Jr. on his Instagram account, but he did not give any explanation and the reason for raising the money is unknown.

The witnesses to this new madness of Julio César Chávez Jr. caught the attention of fans, who came to ask for photographs.

