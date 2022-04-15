Julie Chrisley releases eyeshadow palette with daughter Savannah: “A dream come true”

Glamorous duo. Julie Chrisley and her daughter Savannah Chrisley have teamed up in a new project that aims to look their best.

The 49-year-old South Carolina native and her 24-year-old eldest daughter teamed up to create the Essential Eye and Face Palette for the Savannah Sassy By Savannah cosmetics brand. The palette, which includes eight neutral shades of eye shadow and two face powders in a zippered case, was launched on Thursday, April 14.

“I’M SO EXCITED ABOUT THIS PALETTE!” Julie wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, April 13: “Creating the Essential Eye and Face Palette with @savannahchrisley was a dream come true.”

Savannah founded her cosmetics line in November 2020, deciding she wanted to optimize the products she travels with. “Before COVID broke out, I was always traveling, I had a lot of makeup, and I thought, “You know what? How can I simplify my routine?” she told Page Six at the time.

Despite the fact that Sassy By Savannah has won a lot of fans since its launch, no one is more proud than Julie, who “had so much fun” developing the Essential Eye and Face Palette with her daughter.

“Today and every day I am so proud of you and the young woman you have become,” the Chrisley Knows Best star wrote on Instagram in August 2021 at the celebration of Savannah’s 24th birthday. “You’re beautiful inside and out. You’re one of the hardest working people I know, but more importantly, you’re one of the kindest. What you do for people and how you give is beyond the scope. I thank God every day that he chose me to be your mother.”

Julie shares Savannah with her husband Todd Chrisley, whom she married in 1996. The duo are also parents to Chase, 25, Grayson, 15, and Chloe, 9. Todd, 53, is also the father of 32-year-old Lindsay and Kyle. 30, whom he shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry.