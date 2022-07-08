Julie Andrews reveals first Thoughts about Hathaway in “The Princess Diaries”

Julie Andrews shares her first impressions of her co-star in the film “The Princess Diaries” Anne Hathaway. During her career, Andrews has played a number of very memorable roles. She is one of the biggest Hollywood stars and has long established herself as a household name after leading major projects such as The Sound of Music and the Disney film Mary Poppins. More recently, Andrews lent her instantly recognizable vocals to projects such as the Despicable Me franchise, and also voiced Lady Whistledown in the Bridgerton series on Netflix.

In “The Princess Diaries” in 2001, she played the role of the Queen of Genovia, and Hathaway played her young granddaughter and the rightful heir to the throne. In both The Princess Diaries and its 2004 sequel, The Princess Diaries: The Royal Engagement, viewers watched Mia Thermopolis performed by Hathaway as she adapted to her new life as the royal family of Genovia. Back in 2019, the audience was delighted when it became known that the third part was allegedly in development. However, Andrews herself recently dispelled all hopes for the movie “The Princess Diaries 3”, sharing that, in her opinion, it’s too late to move forward.

During a meeting with Vanity Fair to take a retrospective look at her impressive career, Andrews recalls how she worked on “The Princess Diaries” and said a few warm words about her former film partner Hathaway. The star shares her first impressions, saying that when she met Hathaway, she immediately realized that she would become a star. Andrews goes on to praise her for her talent and instincts before calling her a “wonderful person,” revealing that the pair remain “great friends” to this day. Check out Andrews’ full quote below:

From the very first day of filming, it was clear that she would become a star, she was incredibly talented, her instincts were so true, she was very, very beautiful and just a wonderful person, and it was a lot of fun to watch her. growing and learning. I think I was probably something of a mom to her, too, and we’re great friends.

“The Princess Diaries” served as Hathaway’s breakthrough role, and since then the actor has appeared in a number of major projects, including Les Miserables and most recently in the television miniseries WeCrashed. Last year, Hathaway took to Instagram to celebrate the 20th anniversary of “The Princess Diaries,” sharing a series of photos from the film, including with her and Andrews. Hathaway has previously expressed a desire to return to the role of Mia and her desire to move forward with The Princess Diaries 3, although at this stage the third part seems unlikely.

Andrews’ comments about her co-star are incredibly helpful, and it’s fair to say that praise for Hathaway’s talent is likely to be even more flattering coming from someone of Andrews’ caliber. As “The Princess Diaries” provided a welcome dose of nostalgia for viewers in the new era of streaming, “The Princess Diaries 3” is likely to receive an incredibly warm welcome from many who will enjoy seeing Andrews and Hathaway reunite on screen. While it remains to be seen if the third installment of The Princess Diaries will ever be released, it’s fair to assume that Andrews will definitely enjoy working with Hathaway again.