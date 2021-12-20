Julie And The Phantoms: Series Canceled By Netflix; See Details!

Julie And The Phantoms: This Saturday, 18, Kenny Ortega, producer of Julie and the Phantoms, announced the cancellation of the series by Netflix. Through a post on his Instagram account, Ortega thanked everyone involved in the program and the audience that faithfully followed the episodes of the first season.

“The @julieandthephantoms family sends all the love and undying thanks to our Ghosts around the world for the tremendous show of love and support you’ve shown us since our debut,” he wrote in his post.

Shortly after the news of the cancellation, Julie and the Phantoms fans were outraged on the internet and made a series of criticisms of the streaming service.

“Netflix, I don’t know what your excuse will be for canceling jatp [Julie and the Phantoms] but you certainly can’t say it was for lack of public and recognition, this fandom never stopped making noise, you lost too much this time “, posted the profile of the Twitter user @bisexualuke.

In addition, showing that they will continue to fight for the future of the show, the series’ devoted audience has begun to create several petitions asking Netflix to reverse the service’s decision.

However, so far, no pronouncement by the platform has been made.