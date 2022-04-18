Julianne Hough reflects on “new beginnings” after Brooks Laich’s divorce: “I have everything I need”

These are small things. Julianne Hough was thinking about new starts in her new home after her divorce from Brooks Laich.

“When you still don’t have furniture,” the 33—year-old former Dancing with the Stars professional wrote in her Instagram story on Monday, April 18, along with a shrug emoji. “In this place on the floor I have breakfast, listen to music and drink my own wine from my only coffee mug. Where I contemplate this next chapter of life, and how everything is now different from what it was before.”

Hough shared a photo of her coffee and croissant along with her reflections, which she enjoyed in front of a roaring fire. “New Beginnings is a phrase I heard a lot yesterday from new friends who welcomed me to their house for Easter,” the Footloose star continued.

She concluded: “When I really think about all this, I have everything I need in this empty house.”

Last month, Hough moved from Los Angeles to Greenwich Village in New York ahead of her Broadway debut in POTUS, Architectural Digest reports. In the performance, which will premiere on May 1, the dancer plays one of seven women tasked with keeping the president out of trouble, “after the use of a four-letter word caused a nightmare for everyone at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.” the official synopsis of the show.

“I, for example, changed my mindset instead of just coming here looking for a job, to “No, I’m moving here, and this is a whole new chapter.” A new stage in my life,” Hough told Entertainment Tonight in March. “Over the past few years, we have really understood what is important and what we value. And that’s what I appreciate. And I want to get closer to that and dive in.”

“The parties entered into a written agreement on their property and rights to marriage or family partnership, including support, the original of which is or has been submitted to the court,” the documents we received at the time say.

The estranged couple tied the knot in July 2017, and almost three years later, Us confirmed that they had separated. “We have lovingly and carefully spent the time we needed to come to our decision to part ways,” they said in a joint statement in May 2020. hearts from there. We ask for your compassion and respect for our privacy in the future.”

After her decision to file for divorce in November 2020, Hough spoke about her new outlook on life. “Insanely grateful to everyone who joined my KINRGY:40 live session this morning,” she wrote on Instagram later that month. “Thank you for celebrating gratitude, hope and LOVE with me today! It’s just the beginning… 2021 definitely looks better.”