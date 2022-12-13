Julian Lennon Says a “Weird” Scene With John Lennon Ruined His “Yesterday”

Julian Lennon said that a “strange” scene with John Lennon in “Yesterday” ruined his film.

The musician, the son of the late Beatle, was thinking about a film written by Richard Curtis and directed by Danny Boyle, in which John Lennon appears in one scene.

In the film, Lennon is played by Robert Carlisle, and he meets Jack Himesh Patel in a remote rural area after he went on a trip.

“I actually liked that movie ‘Yesterday’ until they presented that weird impression of how Dad would look in his seventies or eighties or something like that, on a Scottish or Irish island,” Julian Lennon told Kevin Nealon in “Camping with Kevin.”

“It kind of threw me off,” he continued. “I didn’t understand [it]. I didn’t need it, I guess. And it was just weird.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, a porcelain toilet that once belonged to John Lennon was on display at Liverpool’s Beatles Museum.

The toilet, which was once in the house of Lennon and Yoko Ono in Berkshire, is decorated with blue and white floral ornaments.

It was lent to the museum by a man who paid £1,000 for it at auction in 1989 after Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan bought the estate and sold its contents.

Museum owner Roag Best, who is the brother of The Beatles’ first drummer Pete, told BBC News: “A man contacted us, told us that he was just standing in his house and collecting dust, and asked if we wanted to put him on display at the museum?

“We thought, ‘Well, it’s a little weird, it’s not what we usually display, but who can say what you should and shouldn’t display, so come on, we’ll try.’