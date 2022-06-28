Julian Edelman talks about his main concern for the Patriots

Julian Edelman always keeps an eye on his former team.

He spent more than a decade playing for the New England Patriots and won three Super Bowls before officially announcing his retirement.

Edelman knows how good Mack Jones, the second-year quarterback, is, but fears the team’s defense might let him down.

“They (the Patriots of the early 2000s) didn’t throw the ball after the stadium. It was a defensive team,” Edelman said on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast (first transcribed by NESN). “That’s what I worry about with the Patriots. Will their protection contribute to Mac slowly developing and becoming what he has become?”

Jones finished his rookie season with 3,801 yards passing, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

New England’s defense was also second in the league last season in terms of opponent points per game (17.8).

If that number drops, as Edelman fears, the Foxborough season could be very different.