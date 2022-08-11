Julian Edelman reacted to the departure of a longtime Patriots teammate

Tributes are pouring in today to running back James White after he announced his retirement from football. One of them comes from his former New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman.

On Instagram, Edelman thanked White for being his teammate when they lived together in New England. He included photos of the two of them together and called the third lost games “Third and James White” because of White’s reliability in this situation.

“My brother is on and off the field,” Edelman said in his Instagram story via NESN. “The third and James White. Congratulations on the careerists. @sweetfeet”

White and Edelman played seven seasons together in the NFL. They won three Super Bowls and participated in the fourth.

Despite playing as a running back, James White was one of the Patriots’ most reliable off-field receivers during his time with the team.

White caught 381 passes for 3,278 yards and 25 touchdowns, mostly off the field. He hit a whopping 74.6% of his targets. To put that number in perspective, even the confident Edelman and Rob Gronkowski caught less than 66 percent of the passes.

However, White’s biggest contribution came in Super Bowl LI. He had over 110 receiving yards and three total touchdowns, including an overtime game-winning touchdown to complete a comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

He probably has a place in the Patriots Hall of Fame.