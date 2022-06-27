Julian Edelman frankly confessed to Jimmy Garoppolo

Julian Edelman had a much calmer statement about Jimmy Garoppolo than Martellus Bennett.

Edelman appeared on the “I’m an Athlete” podcast and was asked to read Bennett’s quote. He completely interfered with Garoppolo when all three were in New England.

Bennett called Garoppolo a “bitch” and that “You can’t win with a bitch for a quarterback.”

Edelman then moved on to the story behind the quote.

“It was the third week, like the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills or the New York Jets, and he hurt his shoulder that wasn’t throwing,” Edelman said. “His left shoulder. Jacobi (Brissett) came and led us to victory, and then the next week (we found out) Jacobi tore a ligament in his thumb against the Week 3 team. So we move on to Week 4, and Jimmy has been practicing and decided not to play. Jacobi played without ligaments on his thumb, which a quarterback can’t do.”

“A lot of guys got angry about it. I’m not going to lie, I got mad about it. I’ve been sacrificing my body all day. … I can understand why Marty thinks that.”

It’s a pretty crazy story about a former teammate.

Shortly after that game, Garoppolo was traded to the San Francisco Fort Niners.

At the moment, it is unknown whether he will be in the 49ers next season, although Trey Lance should become the starting quarterback.