Julian Edelman doesn’t rule out NFL Comeback: Fan Reaction

Former Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman retired after the 2020 NFL season after a 12-year career. But is he keeping the door open for a potential comeback?

At a recent event, Edelman was asked if he would return to the NFL to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and reunite with quarterback Tom Brady. Edelman replied, “I don’t know. We’ll see.”

According to NESN, Edelman said that if he returned to the NFL, he would probably want to return to the New England Patriots. He made it clear that he loves patriots and considers himself a patriot for life.

“It’s called a little teaser,” Edelman added. “We’ll see. We stay in shape, but you never know. But I would probably go back to the Patriots. I love patriots. Foxborough forever.”

But NFL fans aren’t always sure if they want to see it:

Julian Edelman joined the Patriots in 2009, going through the seventh round of the draft. Despite playing quarterback in college, he joined them as a receiver and responder and quickly found his niche on the team.

In the following years, Edelman’s role in the team became more and more, until in 2013 he became a permanent host. Between 2013 and 2019, he had three seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards.

Edelman won three Super Bowls, but never made it to the Breakdown. He was named the MVP of Super Bowl LIII.

At 36, Julian Edelman may still have enough athleticism to return.

But will he?