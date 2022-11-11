Julian Casablancas Called Elon Musk a “Hungry Supervillain.”

In an already deleted Instagram post, Julian Casablancas mentioned the recent riots of Elon Musk on Twitter. The social media platform recently launched a paid Twitter Blue subscription, which allowed users to pay for blue confirmation badges and led to the creation of several accounts posing as public figures.

The Strokes frontman, who also changed his Instagram bio to “Fake Twitter Julian,” posted a photo and caption falsely attributed to Ryan Gosling in his call to Ilona.

“Dear idiot Robert Baron, who makes ugly cars and thinks billionaires don’t pay taxes… (Elon Musk),” he wrote in the caption Stereogum made before deleting the post. “Maybe Twitter could have handled it if you (as a typical CEO, asshole, profit-hungry supervillain) hadn’t fired half of your staff. What a great symbol for the pieces of shit of the 2020s.”

Last month (October 28), Musk completed the takeover of Twitter Inc, becoming the new owner of the platform and instantly firing numerous top managers of the company, including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and head of legal affairs and policy Vijay Gadde.

Last week, Twitter laid off almost half of its employees to drastically cut costs. On his Twitter account to defend the layoffs, Musk said it was a necessary step when the network is losing $4 million a day.

According to The New York Times, Musk also recently warned employees that “the economic picture ahead is terrible,” adding that the company has a negative cash flow of several billion dollars. “Bankruptcy is out of the question,” he added.

Many movie and TV stars announced their decision to leave the site after Musk’s controversial takeover, which led to a rapid increase in the number of hate posts on the platform. For example, the use of the N-word increased by 500% in 12 hours after the acquisition of Musk for $44 billion (£38 billion).