Julian Assange: Activist Has Revoked Ecuadorian Citizenship

Julian Assange: A court in Ecuador revoked, last Monday (26), the citizenship of the country of journalist and activist Julian Assange. He had been awarded the title in 2017 by former Ecuadorian President Lenín Moreno.

The founder of WikiLeaks, an organization that discloses confidential government information, has been imprisoned in the UK for two years. Prior to that, he had spent nearly seven years under the protection of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

Assange’s relationship with the South American government, which had decided to grant him political asylum, has been deteriorating for some time. In 2019, then-Ecuador Foreign Minister José Valencia and Interior Minister María Paula Romano accused the activist of bad behavior in the embassy building.

At the time, they said that Assange rode a scooter through the corridors, offended employees and even soiled the walls with feces. In addition, representatives of the Ecuadorian government also spoke during the period that the journalist had made “false statements” in the application for naturalization.

Assange situation

Although Sweden abandoned investigations into crimes such as sexual abuse, coercion and rape that were allegedly committed by Assange, he was arrested by UK police for violating his bail conditions.

Earlier this year, the British government denied an extradition request from the United States, a country where he faces several charges, including espionage and conspiracy.

According to the UK police, Assange is very physically and psychologically debilitated. In 2019, the entity even said that it was not possible to have a “normal” conversation with him.

On the revocation of Ecuadorian citizenship, the activist’s lawyer, Carlos Poveda, told CNN he would appeal the decision.