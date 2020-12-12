Julia Roberts to be in The Last Thing She Told Me

Recently, actress Julia Roberts was cast as the protagonist of the miniseries The Last Thing He Told Me, produced directly for Apple TV + streaming. In addition to Roberts, who develops the episodes is Reese Witherspoon, who has invested heavily in her career as an executive producer.

This will be the second series of Julia Roberts’ career, which was seen acting in the 1st season of Homecoming, from Amazon Prime Video. The project is an adaptation of the eponymous novel by Laura Dave and tells the story of a woman who must discover the truth about her husband’s disappearance, whatever the cost.

After that event, she has to deal with some problems coming from her sixteen-year-old stepdaughter and other unexpected conflicts. As the investigations go on, she and the teenager discover complex facts about Owen, the missing husband. “Nothing is as it seems”, says the synopsis of the book, which has not yet been officially released in the United States.

Other executive producers in the miniseries include Lauren Neustadter (Hello Sunshine), Marisa Yeres Gill, Lisa Gillan, Josh Singer and original author Laura Dave.

For now, there is no official information related to other members of the cast or even what the direction the production will take. The start date for filming has not yet been set by Apple TV +.

Looking forward to seeing this miniseries?



