Julia Fox Says She Was “Delusional” Thinking She Could Help Kanye West

“I stand with the Jewish community. Period,” said the actor, who dated Ye earlier this year
Julia Fox said she was “deluded” into thinking she could help Kanye West during their brief relationship.
The Uncut Jewels actress, who had a romantic relationship with West earlier this year, recently turned to TikTok to respond to a comment that she was “dating a known violent misogynist and anti-Semite.”
“First of all, the man was normal next to me,” Fox began in the nearly three—minute video (via the Complex).
“And not only that, but the Kardashians, when I had a fashion line 10 years ago, they actually bought our clothes and sold them in their stores. So I’ve always had a love for Kim, especially. And, like, even Courtney especially. All of them are quite a lot.
She continued: “But no, like, the big three: Khloe, Kim, Kourtney. So by the time we got together, he hadn’t done anything yet, you know, like “there.” The only thing he did was change the name in the song and said, “Come back to me, Kimberly.” It was, like, the only thing we met.”
The last comment related to Ye switching the lyrics to “Runaway” on the Free Larry Hoover Benefit live broadcast last year.
Fox went on to recall some early text conversations with the rapper, adding that he “went on and on,” and accused her of “bad texting etiquette.”
“But then I had this thought,” Fox continued. “And I thought:”My God, maybe I can distract him from Kim’s case. For example, I can distract him…”
The actor explained that West hadn’t been on social media during their entire month together, saying the relationship was “really great” until he started using Twitter again. “The moment he started tweeting, I blacked out,” Fox said.
Fox then informed viewers that she and West had already stopped dating when the media started reporting on their affair. “I’ve already said, ‘Dude, I’m not going to be stuck here because of this shit,'” she said.
“Besides, I realized pretty quickly that he wasn’t going to accept my help— I said: “I want to help him, I want to help him.” I sounded almost as stupid as you guys saying I had to do something to stop him.
“But anyway, I was delirious. I thought I could help him. Anyway, it didn’t work… and here we are.”
Despite this, Fox said she still “deeply respects” West “as an artist.”
“I don’t want to shit on it,” she explained. “You know, I don’t want to reduce his whole career to really bad moments. But at the same time I support the Jewish community. Period.”
In a follow-up video, Fox said there were “a lot of really good things” about Ye, despite the “really, really fucked up” things he’s been saying and doing lately.
The “DONDA” artist has faced significant backlash over the past month or so after a series of anti-Semitic comments, wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt and making false statements about the death of George Floyd.
Elsewhere, it was claimed that Ye praised “Hitler and the Nazis” during an interview with TMZ in 2018 (it is said that this conversation was edited before it was published).
Kanye West returned to Twitter last Sunday (November 20) after his account was blocked last month following a series of anti-Semitic posts on the platform.