Jul very happy to have boosted his sales so much in 2020!

Jul is proud of himself. In 2020 he sold a lot of albums. We are talking about more than 500,000 sales here. A great record for this year.

Jul is a hit at the moment. Since the release of his “Organized Band”, the rapper has been surfing for success. It must be said that his song 100% Marseille was a hit, even in Paris. He is therefore happy to have made so many sales in 2020.

On Instagram he posts a photo in which he expresses his joy. Indeed, in 2020 the rapper sells more than 500,000 albums. An impressive number for a somewhat rotten year for the artistic world. And yet it is not over, he said in legend.

Because yes “the continuation arrives”. Jul is going to release an album. For the moment, he was gradually releasing his best sounds. But there, an entire album will be released, to the delight of his fans. Besides, he is soliciting his fans at the moment for a very specific project.

Indeed, he asked his community not long ago to help him cover his album. He therefore launched a kind of competition to see the most beautiful creations. And some really caught Jul’s attention!

JUL DOESN’T PLAN TO STOP THERE!

It must be said that with each new song on youtube, Jul explodes the views counter. In just 48 hours he was over 2 million on his song “Je suis Marseille”. And we’re not even talking about an Organized Band, which has far exceeded 100 million views.

Astronomical numbers that show the enthusiasm of the fans for Jul’s music. So the rapper intends to continue to publish and create. No break planned for the moment, on the contrary! The rapper still provides us with plenty of surprises!

So while waiting for Jul’s next projects, you can always listen to his latest sounds or buy his next album! A nice Christmas present?



