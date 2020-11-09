Jul: the potential covers of his new album finally revealed!

After the success of “Organized 13”, Jul is already embarking on a new project. Discover the potential covers of his next album!

On October 9, Jul once again got everyone in agreement with 13 Oraganisé, a 100% Marseille project bringing together no less than 40 artists.

But the most productive rapper around the clock isn’t planning on stopping there. Just a month after the release of his latest project, he’s already announcing another one!

Yes, you did hear it. Jul is therefore preparing a brand new album! Nothing seems to be able to stop the machine!

Not long ago, the Cest Not LOL singer asked his fans to put together a cover art for him. MCE TV reveals them to you!

JUL UNVEILS THE CLUTCHES STILL IN VENDING FOR HIS ALBUM!

On Instagram, Jul therefore asked his most talented fans to send him their best cover proposals.

“My team, I hope you are doing well? I need you ! I need an album cover before validated November 15th!

I let you manage everything, choose everything, like last time … The title is Far From the World “. And the first results are very heavy!

After sorting, Jul therefore selected the models of 4 designers who are now competing for the Holy Grail.

We let you discover them and vote for your favorite! The choice is very complicated … His fans are very talented!



