Jul thanks and promises more ‘popping’ surprises!

In the story of his Instagram account, the Marseille rapper Jul shared a selfie. He took the opportunity to thank his subscribers.

Proud of his success, Jul speaks directly to his followers on his Instagram account. He thanks them for their support and their “presence”.

Stop working? Never ! French rapper Jul is bursting with imagination. As soon as an album is released he is already working on a next one. It’s quite simple, the artist is a real workaholic.

So, the “It’s not LOL” singer refuses to take a break. Moreover, we have to believe that the initiator of the collective 13 Organisé could well prepare new songs. In any case, that’s what he’s suggesting on Instagram.

Indeed, Jul has just unveiled a new selfie in his story. With a cap aimed at the head, the young man leaves nothing to be seen. No smile, no emotion. Yet his message asserts just the opposite.

“Thank you for your presence once again. It’ll fart, ”he wrote on a black background. So his message is intriguing. What does he mean ? Whoever can boast of being the second largest record seller behind Johnny Hallyday has good plans.

However, the rapper did not disclose more on the social network. We will have to wait a little longer before discovering what he is preparing for his audience. But we have to believe that the artist is preparing some pretty surprises for him …

JUL PREPARES ONE

In addition to his mystery projects, Jul is working on his next album “Loin du monde”. Moreover, the main interested party has just unveiled the cover of his album, chosen by his subscribers. She is really stylish!

Indeed, Jul had sought the advice of his followers. “That’s it, it’s done, thanks for the votes! Here are the 2 best covers you have chosen. Like that one for the cover (the rose) and one for the tracklist! He wrote. Patience for the rest …



