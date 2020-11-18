Jul: Renault dreams of the album cover too!

What if Renault designed Jul’s next album cover? This is the crazy hypothesis that has been circulating on the Web for a few days

Everyone knows it, Jul is in love with his city of Marseille, but also with the Twingo. Indeed, between the Renault car and him, it is a very beautiful story that has lasted for several years. Such a beautiful story that the French manufacturer would even try to design its future album cover.

Because yes, if you didn’t know yet, Jul is still making a new album. While “The Machine” has only recently been released, the artist does not seem to have decided to stop there.

As he’s already used to us, Jul proves to us that he is a rapper capable of releasing songs in spades in the space of a few months. But for the occasion, and the release of his new project, he wanted to repeat an experience made for “The Machine”: letting his fans create the album cover.

A choice that paid off when you see the chosen “cover” for her latest album. He seems to have liked it so much that he now leaves the choice to his fans for the marketing side.

That’s why Renault wanted to try its luck by offering its own design to Jul. It remains to be seen whether he will accept it or not.

RENAULT AND JUL FOR A NEXT COLLABORATION

Indeed, as we let you know, “The UFO” has never hidden its love for the French manufacturer and the Twingo. The car, used to promote his Rien 100 Rien project in 2019, as Booska-P reminds us, has great sentimental value for him.

Moreover, if some had forgotten it, Jul had even come with this model on his way to the Velodrome a few years ago. Enough to prove the beautiful relationship that exists between the two. So imagine that the artist chooses the Renault project?

Maybe that would make all the fans laugh. Still, it would be the apoteosis of their “relationship.” In any case, the design of the firm is rather successful.

It remains to be seen what Jul will decide in the coming days.



