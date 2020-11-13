Jul: “No way” video with Mister You is ready!

If the title “It is not done” by Jul and Mister You had really pleased their fans, the clip may well receive the same reception!

Only a few days after the publication of the teaser, Mister You and Jul unveil the clip of “It is not done”.

In order to make his audience wait, Mister You had indeed unveiled a teaser of the clip on YouTube. And to say the least, their fans seemed impatient.

Indeed, on his Instagram account, Mister You shared a screenshot. In caption, he wrote: “11ᵉ trends on a @juldetp teaser”. Which is rather surprising for a simple trailer!

This may be due to the fact that the two men haven’t featured together since Jul’s “Je Trouve pas le Sommeil” album on the track “Paris Marseille”.

JUL AND MISTER YOU OFFER A CRAZY CLIP!

What a nice surprise on this Friday the 13th! Jul and Mister You thus offer us a dancing hit, perfect for keeping a smile during this difficult period. And we love it!

Directed by Seven Eyes, the clip is filled with reference to pop-culture and the 90s. Thus, we find images of Grand Theft Auto, the animated series Lascars, Prison Break, Dragon-Ball or even characters Disney like The Little Mermaid for example.

Entirely carried out in animation, we also see evolving Jul and Mister You. There is no doubt that you will find plenty of clues from your favorite childhood series or films.

Viewed over 90,000 times in just 3 hours, the clip was also the subject of numerous comments. “The clip is really too hot, I love them animated delirium which reminds us of our childhoods #EnormeForce”, “The number of references to our childhood is heavy, we all had the same 😅”, “The clip is so incredible and I’m not even talking about the sound playing well guys ”can we read under the video.

