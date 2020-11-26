Jul gives strength to Marseille rapper MOH on Instagram!

Jul is very present on social networks. He supports 100% the Marseille rapper MOH on Instagram. Jul has enjoyed enormous success for several years. The rapper has made a comeback and supports a few Marseille artists like MOH on Instagram.

Jul is on all fronts and it’s not the Covid-19 that is stopping him. The rapper made a big comeback last June with the release of a solo album: La Machine. The virus did not prevent him from enjoying great success since his record was certified platinum.

Thus, as echoes Booska P, the artist has managed to sell more than 150,000 copies. However, he did not rest on his laurels and continued to work very hard. Thus, this fall, he made a very nice surprise to his fans.

After releasing a new album, Jul surprised his fans with the arrival of an album in collaboration with several artists from Marseille. He unveiled his Organized 13 disc, which quickly became a huge hit. Indeed, it could soon be certified as a platinum disc.

Jul is therefore the rapper who has sold the most albums this year with more than 500,000 records sold. Nonetheless, he is not a big head and supports his comrades like MOH.

JUL SUPPORTS MOH ON INSTAGRAM!

Jul is going to end 2020 very well and remains very active on social media. Moreover, he organizes a few events with other rappers from Marseille. A few days ago, he unveiled the clip “Je suis Marseille” which comes from 13 Organisé.

We therefore find him with several artists and the rapper and as their big brother has become. Indeed, on Instagram, he very often shares posts on his comrades, like MOH. A few hours ago, he storyboarded an artist’s publication.

Jul supports MOH’s new project and therefore wanted to do some promotion on the social network. He will release his new sound, Vatos, on November 27, and hopes that everyone will be there. In any case, the rapper from Marseille has remembered the date!

MOH worked on Organized 13 with Jul and they know each other very well. So it’s no wonder the rapper backing up his friend’s next single.



