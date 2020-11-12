Jul Ghetto announced the video of Phenomena!

JuL has just promoted the next title of Ghetto Phenomenon via his Instagram story! The group released a track called “Dans le block”.

A great initiative from the rapper on the initiative of the “organized 13” project! As a reminder, the latter made his debut with the group Ghetto Phenomena!

We let you admire an image of the next clip of Ghetto Phenomena! This is a screenshot from JuL’s Instagram story!

JUL, HIS FANS WILL MAKE THE COVER OF HIS NEXT ALBUM

A week ago, JuL posted a message to his fans via his Instagram story: “My team, I hope you’re okay? I need you !!! He makes me an album cover before November 15th validated! I’ll let you manage everything, choose everything like last time … The title is far from the world! ”

Obviously, many fans of the rappers have reacted to the publication in question!

“The message has just arrived on earth! you will soon receive a message “,” This is such a good idea JuL, you really are the best! “” A great initiative, bravo le J “, Can we read on the social network of the rapper Marseillais!

Comments that will please the rapper!




