JuL celebrates OM’s victory over PSG on Instagram!

He first posted a picture of a television showing the final score (1-0), saying “Thank you.” So, one can think that this message is addressed to the Marseillais players who gave themselves on the field.

The next two are videos of Marseille footballers celebrating their victory, singing “Bande Organisée”. This is a recent single released by Jul, in collaboration with Sch, Kofs, Nap, Soso maness, Elams, Solda as well as Houari. All are from the South.

JUL HAS OFFERED A NEW ANTHEM TO THE OLYMPIQUE DE MARSEILLE

The title “Organized Band” has just been certified as the fastest platinum single in France. It thus exceeds 60 million views on Youtube. In other words, it is a hit!

The pride, for Jul, must undoubtedly be to have heard him in the locker room at OM after their victory. Better yet: OM’s official Instagram page posted a photo of the whole squad after the game. The words “In an organized group” appear in the legend.

Following this, OM posted a second photo on their Instagram account. There is Florian Thauvin and Alvaro Gonzalez. Once again, everything is in the legend! We can read: “YES MY GATE #PSGOM #Droitaubut”. This is a reference to the SCH verse.

But Jordan Amavi and Maxime Lopez also wanted to give Jul a nod. The players posted a photo of the team and commented: “In an organized gang, it’s like zumba cafew” or “IN ORGANIZED BAND !!! #ZumbaCafew ”. This reference concerns this time the verse of So Maness.

Either way, Jul can be proud of his team. And he gives them back!



