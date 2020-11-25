Jul: “Bande Organisée” is sure to be a single!

Jul’s Organized Band is aiming for a new record! Three months after its release, the sound should indeed pass double-diamond disc!

JuL is still on the hunt for records! While Bande Organisée managed to very quickly obtain a diamond single, the rapper sees even further… and thus hopes to see his single very soon even higher!

Because since the departure of this Organized Band, “no one can channel us”… not even the rest of French rap. The group of rappers from Marseille thus becomes the most streamed team of the year.

In two months, JuL therefore managed to pass Hatik, Euss l’Enfoiré and Gradur to take the lead. An impressive success in just a few months… But that’s just the beginning!

Each release of clip indeed succeeds of new exploits. The star on the jersey and then Je suis Marseille have just arrived on Youtube … And both sounds have exceeded one million views in just 48 hours.

More than Organized Band, it is therefore a record 13 Organized that JuL has managed to set up … But the rapper says it on Insta: he is even more ambitious. So he wants to go for other records.

JUL: HIS ORGANIZED DOUBLE-DISC DIAMOND BAND?

Indeed, he publishes a small animation with his whole team … We thus discover a first diamond disc followed by a second. The rapper adds a little ad to all of this: the tube goes very far!

“It’s streaming loudly on the old port”, announces Jul, in reference to the refrain “ni *** your deaths on the old port”. And the Marseillais streament so much that the sound will quickly increase!

While sound made its debut on radios and platforms barely more than three months ago, it will therefore end up with a double diamond disc… Which means more than two million sales!

An incredible feat that JuL thus achieves with his family of Marseille rappers… Bande Organisée will therefore have marked the year. And also the career of the rapper!



