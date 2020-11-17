Jul announces that the votes for the album cover are over!

On his Twitter account, Jul explains that you will soon no longer be able to vote for the next cover of his new album “Loin du monde”!

To the delight of his millions of fans, Jul is already preparing a brand new album… The famous rapper from Marseille has therefore asked his fans to create a cover for him!

Thus, Jul once again initiated a competition asking his community to make the cover of “Loin du monde”, his new opus.

“My team I hope you are doing well? I need you !! I need an album cover before November 15th! I’ll let you manage everything, choose everything, like last time … The title is Far from the World. »He wrote on his social networks.

After the first trolls in the early hours, Jul received some great applications, for example with montages imagined in space, drawings or graphic illustrations in 3D.

The artist knew he had many talents among his followers. But maybe not at this point! So, a few days ago on Twitter, he exclaimed: “The truth is crazy all the beautiful cover you do !!! The choice will be hard … But it will be yours like the last time. “.

JUL CLOSES THE VOTES FOR THE CONTEST!

After selecting 10 covers in total, Jul asked his followers on the blue bird social network to like the one they like best. ” I trust you !! He added, followed by several red heart emojis.

However, you don’t have a lot of time left. Indeed, the Marseillais rapper has just indicated that the votes stop tonight at 9 p.m. sharp!

So if you haven’t yet, head over to Jul’s Twitter quickly to vote for the cover that you think would best represent his new album “Far from the World”. It’s now or never !



