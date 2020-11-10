Jul announced where the album cover selection will be!

JuL told his Instagram followers that the choice of the cover for his next album will be exclusively on Twitter!

JuL proves once again that he is a super productive rapper! Indeed, his next album “Loin du monde” has already been announced … In fact, the rapper is seeking the participation of his audience for it!

After “It’s not Lol”, “The Machine” and “13 organized”, the rapper returns with a new project! Indeed, not long ago, JuL revealed via his social networks that he was preparing a new album, “Loin du monde”!

Thus, this Monday, November 9, 2020, the interpreter of “JCDV” posted the following message on Instagram: “The choice of cover will be on Twitter the area. ”

And for good reason, just like his last album, rapper JuL will give one of his fans the chance to create the cover for his project! A great opportunity that the artist offers to his audience!

JUL, ASK FOR THE HELP OF HIS FANS FOR THE NEXT OF HIS NEXT ALBUM

Obviously, many Internet users have reacted to JuL’s post! Indeed, they are obviously very happy that the rapper is asking the help of his fans for the cover of his next album entitled “Far from the world”.

Thus, the comments under the post in question are very numerous! Therefore invites you to discover some messages from fans of the artist! “A great idea, he really is the best rapper!” “” It’s beautiful that gives your fans the opportunity to do that ”

Or: “I arrive on Twitter to send my best JuL proposals”, “Can’t wait to discover your next album! We can thus read on the social network of the Marseille rapper!

Messages all more adorable than each other and which will therefore please the interpreter of “Before customs”!



