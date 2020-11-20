Jul absolutely wants to please all his fans on Instagram!

Jul takes advantage of the cover contest for his new album launched to his fans to make them an adorable statement on Instagram!

After giving of himself for the “Organized 13” project, Jul seems to be refocusing on himself and plans to release his solo album “Far from the world” very soon.

On the occasion of the release of his new album, Jul has launched a competition for his next cover. “My team I hope you are doing well? I need you !! I need an album cover before November 15th! I’ll let you manage everything, choose everything, like last time … The title is Far from the World. »He wrote on his social networks.

Jul therefore received some great applications. So after many votes, the verdict should not be long. “Tomorrow at noon, I’ll announce the winners of the cover. I take 2. One for the front, one for the back. “, He announced on his Instagram account.

He then continues with an adorable statement to his fans on his Instagram account: “I wanted to say thank you to all of you, you did a crazy job! A big respect to all those who worked on this contest !! It’s not over, I’ll keep doing this for the covers because I’m enjoying it. “.

Then he continues: “I see the sleeves, I want to keep them for myself so much I feel in them. You are killers. Thanks again to teamjul for being here too. You know I can’t thank you enough for all this support !! The only thing I can do is make you look good !!!! Thanks to those who haven’t let go! “.

A message that may therefore delight more than one!

JUL CONTINUES THE FEATS!

However, a new album does not exclude new featurings. Indeed, Jul likes to share his intruders with the greatest of rap!

And be careful! Twitter account @Kulturlesite announced that a hit between Jul and SCH is in the works! In a video posted as a comment to this post, we can guess a technical team in the foreground, shooting lights, smoke and two artists jumping in the background. “Mathafack … this is the J this is the S …” we hear then on a frenzied instrument.

Information that therefore did not fail to make the fans of the two rappers react …



