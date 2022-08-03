Jujutsu Kaisen’s Long-Awaited Rematch Proves That The Cull Game Is a Filler

Warning! Ahead of the spoilers jujutsu kaisen, chapter 191!

The excitement around the Culling Game in Jujutsu Kaisen has reached a new level of intensity for the first time in several months. This is not only because the fan-favorite sorceress Maki Zenin returns in the newest chapter, but also because her battle against her most disgusting enemy in an earlier, more exciting arc has now come full circle.

Although there were definitely some important moments during the culling game, all of these peaks occurred when well-established characters such as Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro or Yuta Okkotsu participated in it. However, the last two confrontations focused on brand new or newly introduced characters, one of whom fought in both of them. Despite the fact that the current contender, Kinji Hakari, has been mentioned in Kaisen Jujutsu for quite some time and even serves jujutsu sorcerers as a savior from the cursed spirits behind the godlike Satoru Gojo, this was not enough to truly understand invested in his character.

But this unfortunate trend finally ends at the end of the 190th chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen, when Maki joins the Culling Game. Mangaka Gage Akutami then completely erases this aforementioned trend when he reintroduces Maki’s previously defeated cousin Naoya Zenin as a cursed spirit at the end of Chapter 191. Best of all, Naoya has already engaged Maki, a battle that will probably begin in the next chapter. These events may draw readers’ attention to the Culling Game for the first time in a long time, not only because Maki is back, but also because it plays an important role in their general excitement. After all, who couldn’t be invested in a character like Maki, who has such a tragic backstory and who became incredibly powerful just because her sister sacrificed her life to help her? Now she’s up against her cousin Naoya, and their relationship carries a lot of baggage.

Although the entire Zenin clan rejected and despised Maki for her lack of cursed energy, Naoya was especially fierce in his hatred of her, spewing such fanatical and misogynistic vitriol that readers couldn’t help but hate every cell of the dirty creature’s being. Maki and Naoi’s last and supposed last confrontation also occurred during a major turning point in Maki’s life. She had to, in fact, adopt the image of a monster to help her brutally kill her entire clan. The return of Naoi, especially as the most negative being in their universe (the cursed spirit) and assuming a form corresponding to his despicable self (the worm), brings this whole fascinating story back to the present during an arc in which there is nothing. these are the most important qualities.

While it’s clear that the Culling Game serves as a preparation that will set in motion even more important events, at the moment the storyline of the Culling Game seems like filler, especially compared to the impact Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest development has had on readers. The previous fighters did not have any pre-established backstory, which readers have already invested in, and therefore their supposed death will not be so shocking. Similarly, the stakes in the Culling Game are not so high yet. Jiu-jitsu sorcerers want to find an angel who can free Satoru Gojo, but his appearance will significantly reduce any possible threat. These sorcerers are also driven by the desire to save Megumi’s sister, but readers have not seen her at all. Other victims trapped in the Cull Game and in need of rescue are also almost unaffected. But killing Maki of her entire clan certainly had high stakes. Her return and the upcoming rematch with Naoya in jiu-jitsu kaisen will help make sure that the culling game is not perceived as a filler.