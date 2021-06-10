Jujutsu Kaisen Will Have RPG for Android and iOS With ‘Spectacular Graphics’

The Jujutsu Kaisen series is relatively recent in the manga world (having started its saga in 2018), but it has already captured the attention of many people around the globe. If you are in this group, you will certainly be pleased to know that he will receive a title aimed at mobile devices in the near future.

According to the first information released, the game in question will be an RPG developed by Sumzap and, since now, is described as a game that will have “spectacular graphics”. In addition, it has also been subtitled, and will come to Android and iOS as Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade.

