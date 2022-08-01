Jujutsu Kaisen Timeline — A Complete Guide to the Culling Game

Attention: contains spoilers for Chapter 191 “Jujutsu Kaisen”!

While the current “Culling Game” story arc may be the most important saga in Jujutsu Kaisen to date, it is undoubtedly the most complex manga story. Unfortunately, this has led to many fans abandoning what is certainly one of the best in modern senen manga. To help fans better understand what the Culling Game is about, one fan summed it all up in one tweet.

After the Shibuya Incident, the most beloved saga of the series, fans had high hopes for the beginning of the Culling Game regarding an even bigger story. However, this desire was soon replaced by disappointment. The problem is that the story is confusing, especially to new fans or fans who have not followed the small details regarding Kenjaku and his desire to create a new era of witchcraft. Indeed, with the introduction of several new characters, different locations where the action takes place, a complex system of rules and the way in which the creator of Gage Akutami tells the story in an asymmetric timeline, it becomes clear why some fans got lost. Details.

To help fans figure it all out, a fan of ju-jutsu Kaisen @Alvin tweeted a timeline of the Culling Game. The timeline not only places events in chronological order (which is an aspect of the story that Akutami ignores), but also explains auxiliary events that take place outside of the “battlefields”, which are nevertheless important for what happens in the game. There is also an explanatory comment on how dates and events affect the big game itself. The timeline covers the events of Jujutsu Kaisen, Chapter 191, which is the last chapter to date.

【CHRONOLOGICAL CHRONOLOGY OF THE SELECTIVE GAME】

The Culling game arc is amazing and challenging at the same time!

Gage likes to rewrite the narrative back and forth, as a lot of things have happened. So I’m trying to make a timeline in chronological order!

— Alvin (@alvinlaurentt) July 18, 2022

In essence, the culling game is Kenjaku’s plan to create enough cursed energy to force Master Tengen to merge with a human host. Thus, a previously unknown being will be created who will be able to open a new era of witchcraft, the likes of which the world has never experienced. In order to generate the energy needed for fusion, Kenjaku arranged the Culling Game as a “battle royale” between two groups of players, namely people like Yuji Itadori, who gained the ability to manipulate cursed energy by absorbing a cursed object, and people who have some ability with cursed energy, but not enough to manipulate it. Initially, none of the members of the Toyko or Kyoto Jujutsu secondary schools were supposed to participate in the games. However, volunteers from both schools agreed to participate in the games to save Megumi’s sister, as well as to find a sorcerer known as Angel who can free Satoru Goto from the Prison kingdom.

The Culling Game is the most difficult story arc in the entire Jujutsu Kaisen series, but it is also one of the best, so any fan will be very ashamed to miss it because of the complexity of the narrative – fortunately, there are fans like @ Alvin who do everything possible to make the manga understandable.