Jujutsu Kaisen: Roses in This Spay

Jujutsu Kaisen won the hearts of many anime fans, becoming one of the best of the winter season. Last Friday (28), cosplayer Akemi published her cosplay of Nobara Kugisaki on her Instagram.

The cosplay caught the eye for not only masterfully capturing Nobara’s physical characteristics, but also for conveying the witch’s personality. See the photos below:

Learn more about Jujutsu Kaisen

The anime is based on the manga by Gege Akutami and follows Yuji Itadori on his journey to save himself and his friends from a world full of curses. By swallowing Sukuna’s finger, Itadori gains super-powerful strength, but begins to host the ancient spirit that is extremely powerful.

With that, Yuji starts attending a Jujutsu sorcerers school to try to purge the curses and get rid of Sukuna. With 24 episodes, the first season of the anime is available on Crunchyroll, a streaming platform that brings together the main animes.

