Jujutsu Kaisen reuses the brutal character introduction trick 3 times

One trick with the introduction of a character in ju-jutsu kaisen is used in the anime as many as three times only in the first season. Following the story of a demon-possessed student in a world where magic and spirits exist, Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga have become popular by creating a vast fascinating world, as well as turning many traditional manga and anime tropes upside down. Although Jujutsu Kaisen and his characters are based on pre-existing urban fantasy series, it often surprises the audience by turning the plot in an unexpected direction.

For the public, one of the most infamous examples is Junpei. A character with a tragic backstory, usually created for long-time characters, readers and viewers, respectively, largely fell in love with Junpei, and the nascent friendship of the protagonist Itadori with him seemed to create a bond that could last throughout the series. This was quickly interrupted by Junpei’s agonizing death in the 12th episode of Jujutsu Kaisen, which used all this build-up, including the opening credits of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime with him in scenes that never happened to devastate viewers. However, it was created long before Junpei’s actual death.

Part of what made Junpei’s arc so violent is how the anime Jujutsu Kaisen presented the character. Junpei was created in such a way that it seemed inevitable that he would become the mainstay of the series, but that’s also because there was a fake with two previous characters in the series, and so viewers naturally didn’t expect it to happen again. for one season. This is due to the fact that in the anime, most of the first episode is devoted to the creation of Itadori’s two classmates from the Occult Club, which also seem important, given the nature of the club itself. The trick of introducing the characters of jujutsu kaisen suggests that time will be devoted to establishing their personalities, motives and dynamics with Itadori himself, only for them to never interact with him meaningfully again after episode 2. Given this, it makes sense that viewers are more likely to believe that members of the Occult Club were excluded to Itadori could have gotten close to Junpei instead-only for it to turn out to be fake, too.

Despite the fact that it happened so often, these figures were cut out of the anime spotlight just when it seemed that they belonged to the series forever, which undoubtedly surprised most on first viewing, who were perhaps even more surprised that most of these Kaisen Jujutsu characters remained alive. . This is largely due to the fact that the general theme of the anime and the show as a whole is to concretize only the characters who will be the main figures in the plot, allowing viewers to guess who will appear again. Series like Game of Thrones avoid this thanks to the large number of life figures, but the introduction of figures close to the life of the main characters — metaphorically or literally — also helps to keep viewers on their toes. Although what happens only to Junpei can be attributed to the fact that he quickly creates a character to kill him for Itadori’s character arc, it is clear from others that this is more a method of audience trickery.

The trick of introducing a character into the Kaisen jujutsu also has the added advantage of concretizing the expanded world of the series. While the anime Jujutsu Kaisen has curtailed Itadori’s potential love interest because she doesn’t seem to serve a purpose in the larger universe, having these other less important figures helps balance the magical abilities of Jujutsu Kaisen and create an environment that still feels realistic. This is also true for the real main characters who are eventually introduced, as Itadori feels more three-dimensional due to the time spent showing how he interacts with people outside of the main cast. Similarly, all the main characters benefit from Junpei’s quick death, since as a result, no one’s fate seems so certain or set in stone. Jujutsu Kaisen is sure to introduce many more figurines through effective tricks and fakes throughout its run, and the series is perhaps getting even stronger because of this, as it keeps both the show and the manga delightfully mysterious.