Jujutsu Kaisen missed an opportunity to show the next Gojo the right way

Warning! Ahead of the spoilers of jujutsu kaisen, chapter 189!

The latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen provides more evidence of how Hakari can probably become the next Gojo. Unfortunately, this is happening during a battle that readers have been more than willing to end soon for quite some time.

Of all the sorcerers in the world of Jujutsu, Kaisen Gojo is the most talented and revered, mainly for his ridiculous ability to summon the most insanely powerful techniques that allowed the supposedly invincible sorcerer to repeatedly achieve the unthinkable. Undoubtedly, it was for this reason that mangaka Gege Akutami decided that Gojo was currently ill indefinitely, since his presence would undoubtedly hasten the completion of every challenge or threat that came his way almost immediately. Kinji Hakari was hailed as the only jiu-jitsu wizard who could be the next Gojo, which is quite important, especially since Gojo himself made such a bold statement.

Gage has already shown several examples of how Hakari could achieve this status during his ongoing battle with Hajime Kasimo, with the last instructions received during the same battle in Chapter 189. First, Hakari manages to win another jackpot in his absurdly powerful pachinko domain. Expansion. This special technique used to make him invincible for only a little over four minutes, but in this last chapter, it now seems to be able to completely heal a fatal wound. Kasimo then later realizes that Hakari has somehow made his reverse curse technique automatic, even though he didn’t seem to have this ability before. Gojo still hasn’t mastered the reverse curse technique.

Even though readers have already figured out why Hakari might be the next Gojo in the previous chapter, the real reason this is a problem now is that this battle between Hakari and Kasimo should have ended a long time ago. For several weeks now, the last two fights in Jujutsu Kaisen have been between characters who were either completely new or relatively unknown, with one constant being that Hakari fought in both of them. Readers have just learned about Hakari’s character and that he is apparently strong enough to become the next Gojo. Before his appearance in the Culling Game, readers had seen Hakari once, and it was for a short time during a minor quarrel with Yuji. What made Hakari charming was the mystery that surrounded him. But now that the mystery has disappeared, he is, in fact, just a less specific character compared to Yuji, Megumi and Yuta. Moreover, Hakari faced completely new villains, which makes these fights nothing more than a series of subsequent clashes between characters with whom readers are practically unrelated.

The pace of the current battle between Hakari and Kasimo demands that it has already ended. It started on a very high note, but left no room for anything else to surpass it, Hakari intervened, who had already become invincible during his last confrontation with Charles Bernard. Then Hakari not only extends his invincibility state using the same method as with Charles, but then does it again for the third time, except that now the same technique heals the wound that should kill him. Some readers may even have hoped that Hakari would die in chapter 189 just to end the monotony, and now they will be especially upset by how he spammed the technique not once, not twice, but three times in a row. Although these cases and even other points in chapter 189 are creative, they are difficult to assess given their absurd circumstances. Worst of all, Hakari’s death before he can become the next Gojo will have serious consequences for the kaisen jujutsu, forcing readers to hope for an even faster and more expedient death.