Jujutsu Kaisen manga surpasses 15 million copies sold

Unstoppable! Following the debut of its anime at the hands of MAPPA, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga registers huge sums in sales.

After announcing just four days ago that Jujutsu Kaisen had released more than 12 million copies of the popular manga and anime series, the official Twitter account revealed on December 16 that more than 15 million copies of the series have been in print. and sold in Japan.

To celebrate the news, the franchise’s Twitter account released a preview of the series’ upcoming 14th volume, scheduled to be released on January 4, 2021. The 15 million figure includes not only the physical version of the manga in print, but but also the digital versions.

In a month and a half, Jujutsu Kaisen has sold over 5 million copies, making it a certified hit in a short time since the television anime series began, and it can only go up from here.

About the Jujutsu Kaisen manga

When TBS’s NEWS23 show released the 12 million figure a few days ago, they spoke with an employee at the Shibuya Tsutaya store, who said the Shonen series is anticipated to “sell as well as, or at least close to, Demon Slayer : Kimetsu no Yaiba “. And with figures like this already, it looks good for the Weekly Shonen Jump series.

The manga also has a prequel called Jujutsu Kaisen 0. The prequel takes two years before the main story and stars a different character, Yuta Okkotsu, a sophomore in Tokyo Prefecture Jujutsu High School and holder of a powerful guardian spirit known as Rika.



