Jujutsu Kaisen Confirms Season 2: Date And All The Details Of The Anime

Jujutsu Kaisen: The anime series based on the manga by Gege Akutami is one of the most successful today. First details of the expected second season. It’s official: The Jujutsu Kaisen anime will return for a second season. The small screen adaptation of Gege Akutami’s manga in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump will have a Season 2 in 2023, the casting of the film Jujutsu Kausen 0 has been confirmed this Saturday afternoon at a commemorative event. This was the “important announcement” that was anticipated on the official website. A few minutes later, the author himself has confirmed the information on his personal account on the social network Twitter.

Very few details have been confirmed for now, but it is to be expected that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will continue the events narrated in the first season. To get an idea, episode 24 adapts chapters 60-63 of the manga (Death Painting Arc). It is expected that the anime will start with chapter 64 in Season 2 (volume 8 of the manga).

Everything you need to know about Jujutsu Kaisen: movie, manga and anime

Jujutsu Kaisen continues in a sweet moment. After the overwhelming success of the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (prequel; a year before the anime), after sweeping Japan with a dizzying box office, it will hit theaters in the United States next March. We are not exaggerating: it is the second highest grossing film in history in Japan in its first weekend, with a collection only behind Night Watch: The Infinite Train.

The manga, for its part, has been written and illustrated by Gege Akutami himself since last March 2018. During these four years, 18 volumes have been compiled and published; but the truth is that the argument has only just begun. In Spain, Norma Editorial is in charge of publishing the manga (13 volumes for now; number 14 will hit bookstores in February.